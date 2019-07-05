Owners of on-line casino were stopped before the plane takeoff. At the Yelizovo Airport (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky), three men were arrested on suspicion of organizing illegal gambling business

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“On the territory of the Yelizovo International Airport (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky), law enforcement agencies detained three suspects in the organization of illegal gambling. One of them, a resident of the Transcaucasia, intended to leave the territory of the Russian Federation.According to available information, the offenders rented premises in one of the central districts of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where they organized gambling through the Internet.At the time of the suspects detention, the club was not operating. However, the police found that the computers were switched into the sleep mode and, when the Internet browser was loaded, they immediately went to the on-line casino page. Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Kamchatka Territory opened a criminal case on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 171.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. As a result of searches in the gaming hall and in the apartments of the defendants, 13 sets of gaming equipment, a WI-FI router, three flash drives and several phones were seized. From the suspect, who was about to leave the Russian Federation, the police seized 700 thousand rubles, foreign currency and two bank cards of evidentiary value for the criminal case.All activities were carried out in cooperation with the FSB Department in the Kamchatka Territory and the regional unit of the Rosgvardia,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

