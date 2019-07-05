Police detained members of an organized group suspected of illicit cashing of funds

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group suspected of illegal banking.It was established that the offenders had devised a scheme for cashing large amounts of money. The funds were received as income from the sale of goods at the wholesale-food base under their control in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. The suspects rented offices in Moscow, Nalchik and Rostov-on-Don, where they provided cashing services, as a result of which they received a commission making from 9 to 12% of the total amount. The General Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code.As a result of operational search activities, the organizer and six active participants in the group aged from 29 to 70 were identified and detained. With respect to four detainees, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, the rest are under a subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior. Police officers conducted more than 20 searches in the city of Moscow, Moscow and Rostov regions, as well as in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. More than 150 seals of fictitious organizations, cash, computer equipment, financial documentation, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case, were found and seized.The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI