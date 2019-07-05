Police officers “removed from the route” two thieves who, under the guise of medics, made a round of pensioners and stole their savings

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Zhukovsky Urban District, detained two women suspected of theft from a pensioner’s apartment.It was established that the offenders, posing as employees of a medical organization, offered a 90-year-old citizen to go through a free medical examination at home. During the fictitious inspection, one of them stole 200 thousand rubles, which were in the victim’s trouser pocket, and jewelry from a cupboard.As a result of operational-search activities, police officers detained the suspects in a taxi car in the Urban District of Balashikha. During the search at their place of residence, mobile phones, 5 wristwatches, jewelry and clothing, which had evidentiary value in the criminal case, were seized. Currently, the detainees are charged with 9 episodes of illegal activities in the Moscow Region, the damage from which has exceeded 4.6 million rubles.Criminal cases were initiated under Articles 158 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. At the request of the investigator in relation to the suspects, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody. The preliminary investigation of criminal cases continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

