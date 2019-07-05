Vitaly Shulika headed the Russian delegation at the Interpol World 2019 international conference in Singapore

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Interpol Innovations Center in Singapore hosted the international conference Interpol World 2019. The main topic of the three-day forum was “Development of joint measures to counter security threats”. The venue of the event brought together representatives of the state, public and private sectors of the Interpol member countries to discuss issues of coordination in the fight against new challenges and threats.At the conference, Russia was represented by an interdepartmental delegation headed by Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika. The delegation also included Interpol Vice-President for Europe, Chief of the MIA of Russia National Central Bureau of Interpol, Police General-Major Aleksandr Prokopchuk.The Deputy-Minister held a working meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization, Jürgen Stock, during which they discussed the issue of consolidating the efforts of international law enforcement agencies to counter cybercrime.Vitaly Shulika stated that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was actively using and would continue using Interpol channels to fight crime, and also to develop cooperation with this organization.Within the framework of the conference, an exhibition was launched in which more than 200 large companies and corporations operating in the field of information technology and communications took part. The forum participants were able to familiarize themselves with new innovative methods in the security sphere. Aleksandr Prokopchuk spoke to foreign colleagues on the issue of public-private partnership in the fight against transnational crime, particularly in the economic sphere, using digital technologies. “The loudest financial crimes in history have not been committed with the use of arms. An ordinary pen and a click of a key are enough to carry them out,” the Chief of the MIA of Russia National Central Bureau of Interpol noted. Experts from different countries also discussed a number of issues relating to the state and prospects for further enhancement of the Interpol cooperation in the fight against international crime, the implementation of major projects and operations under the auspices of the international police organization.On the sidelines of the conference, working meetings were held between the heads of delegations of a number of states, during which they discussed the most pressing issues of law enforcement cooperation in combating crime, as well as the possibility of further strengthening of partnership relations.

MIL OSI