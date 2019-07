Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I am confident that your wealth of experience, political wisdom and vast knowledge will remain fully solicited for building up the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between our countries, as well as multilateral cooperation in line with integration processes in the Eurasian space.

Dear Mr Nazarbayaev, I would like to wish you good health, high spirits, happiness, well-being and success.”

