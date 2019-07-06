Greetings on start of Silk Way 2019 International Rally

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The current marathon rally on its tenth anniversary is bound to be extremely exciting since it will run along a new route from Irkutsk spanning the expanses of Eastern Siberia, the steppes and deserts of Mongolia and China to finish in Dunhuang, one of the most renowned oases of the Great Silk Road. Motorcycles and quads will join the race for the first time ever, which is bound to make the competition more spectacular and thrilling.

The athletes have 5,000 kilometres of an extremely challenging route ahead of them, intense rivalry with experienced drivers, a hard test for both the vehicles and the rally participants.

I am sure that the Silk Way 2019 Rally will unite a great number of racers and guests from different countries and will become an important event in the world sports calendar contributing to the development of international cooperation in auto sport and strengthening humanitarian contacts.”

The Silk Way International Rally will last from July 6 until July 16.

MIL OSI