Greetings to Tolstoy International Theatre Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For the fourth time this wonderful project brings together talented companies from Russia and other countries at Yasnaya Polyana, Leo Tolstoy’s Museum-Estate, making it possible for its numerous guests to immerse themselves in our national spiritual heritage, to feel the beauty and the inimitable vibrant atmosphere of the place.

The festival’s packed programme is based on the great Russian writer’s works, both famous ones and those that were staged here for the first time, and each of the theatres will offer spectators its own performance and its vision of the author’s literary works.”

MIL OSI