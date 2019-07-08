Agreement on cooperation between the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus and International Finance Corporation was signed (Information statement)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus and International Finance Corporation signed agreement on cooperation aimed at increasing the quantity of transactions with security in the form of movable estate for improvement of the access to financing of SME and their sustainable development in the Republic of Belarus.

Agreement on cooperation has been drafted within the framework of the acting Agreement on financing as of April 5, 2018 envisaging the implementation of action “Support to Business and Economic Development in Belarus. ENI/2017/40509”, and aims at continuing interaction with the International Finance Corporation and National Bank of the Republic of Belarus on the issues of supporting reforms in the sphere of secured transactions.

The Register of pledged movable property was created according to Edict of the President of the Republic of Belarus No. 539 dated December 31, 2015 (hereinafter– Edict No.539) as a result of such cooperation.

The new joint project in action until the end of 2022 provides for implementation of the number of measures aimed at further improving legal and institutional bases of the covered transactions in the Republic of Belarus, including by means of making appropriate changes to Edict No.539, modernizing software used for functioning of the Register of pledged movable property, as well as envisages conduct of explanatory work among the representatives of the government agencies, SME and other stakeholders about the new possibilities and practical aspects of applying secured transactions for improving access to financing.

MIL OSI