Ambassador of Belarus to the UAE A.Luchenok presented his Credentials

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

08-07-2019

On July 7, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the UAE, Andrei Luchenok, presented his Credentials to the Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the ceremony, Ambassador of Belarus confirmed his intention to do his best for further comprehensive strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

