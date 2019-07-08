Executive Order on holding the Year of Memory and Glory in Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

To preserve historical memory and mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, the President has resolved to hold the Year of Memory and Glory in the Russian Federation in 2020.

The Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee has been given the task of organising and holding the Year of Memory and Glory in the Russian Federation.

The Chief of the Presidential Executive Office has been charged with coordinating these activities of the Russian Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee.

A corresponding instruction has been given to the Russian Federation Government.

MIL OSI