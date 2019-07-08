Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the events marking the 75th Anniversary of Novogrudok liberation from the Nazi invaders

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

08-07-2019

On July 8, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, participated in the official opening ceremony of the Wall of Remembrance in the former ghetto in Novogrudok. The ceremony was held in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Novogrudok liberation from the Nazi invaders.

The ceremony was attended by leadership of the Novogrudok District Executive Committee, descendants of the Bielski guerilla band operating in Novogrudok district from the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited to Belarus.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also visited the urban village of Mir in Korelichi District, where the former building of the Mir Yeshiva is located, and discussed with the leadership of the District prospects for development of ”heritage“ tourism.

