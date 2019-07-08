On July 9, the President will make a working trip to Yekaterinburg

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will attend the INNOPROM-2019 International Industrial Trade Fair. The President will also make a speech at the 2nd Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS). GMIS is a joint initiative of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), co-organised by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Roscongress Foundation.

At Ural Federal University, the President will meet with undergraduate and graduate students and tour the university’s exhibition of innovative developments.

