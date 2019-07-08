Working meeting with Head of Daghestan Vladimir Vasilyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Head of Daghestan reported that with the help of the federal law enforcement agencies and ministries that had participated in the development of joint work plans in the region, Daghestan had achieved considerable cost savings. In particular, the region had recalculated the cost of road construction in accordance with Russian standards, streamlined the work with gas consumers, brought the activities related to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund out of the grey economy and cut state procurement costs, thus adding a total of more than seven billion rubles to the budget.

Using the saved money, the region is now purchasing 96 school buses, 108 ambulance cars and 50 photofluorographic units. In 2018, Daghestan renovated and reconstructed a total of 117 schools and was able to provide 4.7 times the previous level of funding for the provision of medicine. Within the framework of the Federal Law on Social Protection of People with Disabilities, the region is planning to provide people with first-degree disabilities and families with disabled children with about 300 apartments.

Moreover, Mr Vasilyev also reported that 771 million rubles were allocated for the improvement of local roads. A total of 18 billion rubles drawn from the republic’s funds and in the form of federal budget assistance were allocated to pay for the construction of social and engineering infrastructure. The region resumed the construction of 60 facilities; 37 of them had been put on hold more than five years ago with issues left unaddressed. For the first time, the region allocated a total of 1.7 billion rubles to address water supply problems. Daghestan has a serious problem with water quality, so money will be used to significantly improve the quality of water for about 500,000 people. The region has also started funding gas infrastructure development, allocating 250 million rubles for that.

