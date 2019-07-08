Working visit of Vladimir Kolokoltsev to Republic of Dagestan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived to the city of Makhachkala. Chief of the Ministry held an operational meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan, at which he heard reports on the state of the operational situation and set priorities in various areas of activities. The Minister instructed to implement a set of additional measures to counter organized crime, extremism, corruption, illicit arms and ammunition trafficking, ensure security in public places, and improve the quality of public services provided. During his visit to the police division in the Leninsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Makhachkala, Vladimir Kolokoltsev talked with officers of the duty-unit, familiarized himself with the conditions of service, drew the attention of managers and staff to the importance of attentive attitude to citizens. At the end of the working visit, the Minister examined the premises of the Medical Sanitary Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan, talked to the staff, as well as personnel of internal affairs bodies who were under rehabilitation there, and wished them a speedy recovery. This medical institution has an interregional status and accepts for treatment police officers not only from Dagestan, but also from other regions of the Russian Federation. It is equipped with modern equipment, which allows specialized medics to apply advanced diagnostic and treatment methods in their work.

MIL OSI