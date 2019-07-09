Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets delegation of the U.S. Department of Energy

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

July 9, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met the delegation of the U.S. Department of Energy during its visit to Minsk.

At the meeting the sides discussed cooperative efforts and prospects for further enhancement of cooperation in the sphere of nonproliferation and global nuclear security, as well as exchanged views on other potential areas of collaboration in peaceful use of nuclear energy.

