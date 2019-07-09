In the Irkutsk Region, police issued 500 new passports to citizens who lost their documents as a result of flooding

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region have already issued passports to 500 residents of the region who have lost their documents as a result of flooding,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

In an emergency situation, police officers serve around the clock, accept applications and issue passports at temporary accommodation centers, hospitals and other institutions. For people with limited mobility there has been organized the provision of the service at their places of residence.

To reach remote areas, police officers use the capabilities of rescue aviation or travel to villages by motorboats. To date, all citizens living in such settlements as Arshan, Uigat, Oktyabrsky, Vladimirovka, Albin, Burkhun, Paberega have new passports.

Similar measures are being taken by traffic police units, immediately restoring lost or damaged driver’s licenses and technical passports. 40 motorists applied to registration units for this service.

