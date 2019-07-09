Meeting with businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has met with the businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev in order to discuss the construction of the Nezhinsky mining and processing factory and prospects of product sales.Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “The most important thing I would like to hear from you today is how the construction our main project – an enterprise to mine potash sales, fertilizers – proceeds and what prospects regarding mining and sales of these products you already see.”Aleksandr Lukashenko continued: “It is very important for us to glue relations of Slavkaliy with Belarusian Potash Company so that you could enter the market in a coordinated fashion. Once we commission the Nezhinsky factory and once we commission at Pripyat (we’ve already opened an enterprise), we will be virtually the world’s top producer of potash fertilizers. In other words, we will be able to dictate sales terms. I would like to get things started in that direction already just like you and I agreed once. I am interested in this project, in how it is being implemented.”Aleksandr Lukashenko also thanked Mikhail Gutseriyev for charity work in Belarus. “Thanks for the temple. No other Muslim has built an Orthodox Christian temple for people,” the head of state said. He also thanked Mikhail Gutseriyev for support for sport and for the school that had been built.

