The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit 2019

GMIS is a joint initiative of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and the Roscongress Foundation are the summit’s co-organisers.

Speech at II Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS)

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, friends,

I would like to welcome you to Yekaterinburg, one of Russia’s largest historical centres of science, education and industry, to the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit.

For the second time running, this summit has brought together officials, business, science and NGO representatives from almost all over the world. In effect, it has already made a serious claim to becoming a much-in-demand international platform for thorough discussions on challenges of the new technological era.

I would like to use this rostrum, and thank you for the invitation and to describe once again Russia’s approaches to resolving common fundamental, without any exaggeration, civilizational problems.

I would like to speak about our vision of long-term trends that determine global development and the risks that we are already facing or may face very soon.

Yes, it is obvious today that the increasingly fast transformation is radically changing the appearance of entire regions, industries, production techniques and business models.

Systems of AI, 3D-printing, and other developments are exerting enormous influence on the efficiency of management and labour productivity.

It would seem here is a new industry without pipes and rubbish heaps, the post-industrial society free of environmental risks, about which the futurologists of the 20th century drowsed the days away.

However, the hopes that new technology as such will save the world from the growing anthropogenic influence and burden largely proved to be an illusion.

The degradation of nature and the climate continues and is increasingly stronger manifested in droughts, crop failures and natural calamities.

Incidentally, we in Russia are hit the hardest. As I have recently said, the temperature in Russia is growing 2.5 times faster than on average in other parts of the world.

Just look at what is happening now in the Irkutsk Region: huge fires, hundreds of hectares of forest are burning, and horrible floods.

