Vladimir Kolokoltsev visited the Division for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Lyuberetskoye” of the Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, visited the Division for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Lyuberetskoye” Together with the Chief of the Agency, the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrey Vorobyov, familiarized himself with the work of the migration unit.

The Lyubertsy Division for Migration Issues has been operating since 2016. The Division staff have all the conditions for successful solution of official tasks: comfortable offices supplied with the most modern equipment.

“We strive to ensure maximum comfort when receiving the population. An electronic queue system has been introduced, there is a spacious waiting hall, parking spaces are provided on the adjacent territory,” noted Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Minister stressed that in organizing the work of this unit, special attention was paid to the separation of flows of public services. Reception of Russian and foreign citizens is conducted in different buildings. This practice is designed to ensure maximum accessibility and significantly saves the time of residents.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia expressed confidence that such an infrastructure would further improve the quality of public services and meet the needs of citizens.

Staff of the migration unit told about the specifics of their work and demonstrated the technical means used in the production of documents.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed over the keys to a new minibus to the Chief of the Division for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Lyuberetskoye” Lieutenant Colonel of Police Denis Fedotov. The vehicle will be used by personnel of the division in the implementation of control and supervisory activities in the service area.

For reference:

The MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Lyuberetskoe” includes 8 territorial police divisions that serve four urban districts – Lyubertsy, Lytkarino, Dzerzhinsky, Kotelniki. The population of the urban districts located in the serviced area is about 500 thousand people.

In this division, foreign citizens and stateless persons receive government services ranging from migration registration at the place of stay to the acquisition of citizenship of the Russian Federation. In 6 months of 2019 almost 130 thousand of such services were rendered, over 77 thousand foreign citizens and stateless persons passed through migration registration at the place of stay, more than 600 temporary residence permits were issued to foreign citizens. Since the beginning of the year, nearly a thousand foreign citizens have acquired the citizenship of the Russian Federation, and over 800 invitations to enter the Russian Federation have been issued.

