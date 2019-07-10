A crook earned more than a half million rubles on a legend of traffic accidents

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration ‘Nizhnetagilskoye’ of the Sverdlovsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a previously convicted 30-year-old man on 28 additional episodes of fraud against elderly people.

It was established that the offender called the victims and presented himself as an employee of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. He reported that road accidents had occurred through the fault of their relatives or loved ones, and to avoid liability provided for by the law, it was necessary to pay a certain amount of cash. At a meeting, he took the money and then fled. The material damage totaled about 1.5 mln. rubles

For committing a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, in 2017 the defendant was detained by criminal investigation officers. Then, by ruling of the Kirovsky District Court of the city of Yekaterinburg he was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Later, as a result of the operational-search activities, the police revealed additional 28 episodes of similar unlawful actions that the convict committed in Nizhny Tagil. The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration ‘Nizhnetagilskoye’ decided to merge the criminal cases into one proceeding.

Currently, the criminal case with an indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Nizhnetagilsky District Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

