Almost half a kilogram of synthetic “salt” was seized by police in the Republic of Crimea

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of operational search activities, officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea and their colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Simferopolsky District received operational information on the sale of drugs in the serviced area.

As part of the operation, a 22-year-old resident of Crimea was detained by investigators while attempting to sell a narcotic substance in the village of Molodezhnoye, the Simferopolsky District. During the personal search in the presence of witnesses, police officers found with the girl a bundle of powdered substance. In addition, when examining the land-plot at the address of the girl, the police found a bundle with the same powder, as well as electronic scales. A paper bag with the same substance was found in the suspect’s car.

In total, according to the expert, about 500 grams of the synthetic drug “salt” was seized from the detainee.

The young Crimean confessed to the crime, explaining that the drug was intended for further sale.

The suspects was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by Part 3 of Art. 30 and Part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues on a particularly large scale”.

