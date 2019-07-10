Fifth round of Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Iran

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

10-07-2019

On July 10, 2019 Tehran hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Dapkiunas, the Iranian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for political issues, Seyed Abbas Araqchi.

During the consultations, the parties considered issues on the bilateral agenda, expressed satisfaction with the status of political contacts and interparliamentary cooperation, underlined the importance of the preparation for the 15th session of Joint Belarusian-Iranian commission on economic cooperation, as well as the intensification of the development of the bilateral legal basis.

A.Dapkiunas and A.Araqchi discussed international and regional issues, emphasized the need to show unfailing respect to the international law, the exclusive use of diplomatic means in order to settle the current contradictive issues concerning the Iranian nuclear program, as well as to maintain regional stability and security.

A.Dapkiunas noted that the escalation of the situation around the implementation of the Joint comprehensive action plan was another clear evidence of the relevance of the President of the Republic of Belarus’ idea on the need for a broad dialogue to restore the international security system, especially in the Euro-Atlantic and the Eurasian regions.

In the course of the visit, A.Dapkiunas also held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif. The sides defined the level and the prospects for development of relations between Belarus and Iran as positive.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI