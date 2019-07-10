Greetings on opening of 9th International Maritime Defence Show

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Traditionally held in St Petersburg, this major exhibition presents the latest armament and navy assets, advanced solutions and technologies. Russia’s northern capital has every right to be regarded as a reputable shipbuilding hub. It is here that specialised higher educational institutions, research and engineering facilities are located alongside large shipyards where ships and multi-purpose vessels are built.

I strongly believe that the diverse and intense agenda of the 9th International Maritime Defence Show will be of interest for experts, helping step up military-technical and international cooperation, as well as promoting Russian military products on foreign markets.”

