In Adygea, operatives detained suspects in case of theft of livestock

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The police detained all the four suspects in a major theft of livestock in the Shovgenovsky District of the Republic of Adygea. The damage caused by the actions of the group of persons exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

The statement was received by the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Koshekhablsky” in November 2018. A 56-year-old man reported an unprecedented theft – a herd of cows was stolen, totaling more than 40 animals. A criminal investigation into the fact has been initiated. It turned impossible to solve the crime immediately. However, a little later, criminal investigation officers, in collaboration with colleagues from the regional administration, identified the suspects. They were local residents. First, they detained three suspects and found the place where the fourth participant of the theft – a 60-year-old resident of the Koshekhablsky District was hiding. He was the alleged organizer.

It turned out that the defendants stole the animals from the farm, then, using pre-prepared transport, took them to the slaughterhouse, and sold the meat received. The investigators estimated the damage to victims which amounted to more than 2.5 million rubles. By law, this is a particularly large size.

At the request of the investigation, the court placed the recently detained man under house arrest. Each defendant in the criminal case initiated under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation faces up to 10 years in prison.

