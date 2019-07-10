In one of the hangars of St. Petersburg, police found 168 tons of alcohol products and about 15 tons of alcohol

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region found the largest batch of counterfeit alcohol prepared for marketing. The bottles were supplied with fake federal special stamps.

As a result of the operational-search activities, the police in the warehouses of the Metallstroy settlement of the Kolpinsky District of St. Petersburg found two production lines, containers, labels, as well as 168 tons of alcoholic beverages and about 15 tons of alcohol-containing liquid.

A criminal investigation was initiated under part 6 of Art. 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI