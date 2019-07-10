Police officers in the Moscow Region detained suspects in robbery attack

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sergievo-Posadsky District as a result of operational search activities detained two local residents aged 28 and 38 who were suspected of a robbery attack.

It was established that one of the offenders, being an employee of an enterprise engaged in the production of meat products, had informed his friend about a driver who would have at a certain time the money received as payment for the delivered goods. The next day, at night time, the second offender, being at the parking area of the meat processing plant in the village of Nagalnoe, ran up to the indicated driver of the vehicle and hit him in the head with a gun-like object, then stole about 470,000 rubles and fled the scene.

After examining the recordings of surveillance cameras, police officers identified and detained the suspects. The offenders explained that the stolen money was spent on personal needs. On this fact the investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Art. 162 of the RF Criminal Code “Robbery”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years. Placement to custody was selected by the Sergievo-Posadsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

MIL OSI