Travel agency director was returned from an over-lasting tour of Indonesia and sentenced for cheating 58 clients

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Sovetsky District Court of Krasnoyarsk found the former head of a travel company guilty of fraud.

As previously reported, the criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was initiated and investigated by the investigative division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration ‘Krasnoyarskoye’.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the director of a travel company, who knew about expired agency contracts with tour operators, nevertheless received money from customers as payment for travel to Thailand, China, Turkey and Dominican Republic. Thus, the offender, by deception, got hold funds in the amount of more than 4 million rubles belonging to 58 clients, after which she disappeared.

Due to the fact that the defendant had left the territory of the Russian Federation, the court selected for her in absentia a prevention measure in the form of remand in custody, she was put on the international wanted list and detained in the Republic of Indonesia. Accompanied by staff of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol, the wanted person was brought to Krasnoyarsk with an intermediate landing in Moscow.

Based on the materials of the criminal case, investigated by the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration ‘Krasnoyarskoye’, the Sovetsky District Court of Krasnoyarsk found the defendant guilty of fraud and sentenced her to imprisonment for 3 years 6 months to be served in a general regime penal colony. In addition, the convicted person had to compensate the damage caused to citizens. Currently, the verdict has not entered into legal force,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

