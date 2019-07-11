Bank of Russia Bulletin released (09.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 44 (2096) of 9 July 2019 has been released.

The issue publishes a speech delivered by the Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina at the 28th International Financial Congress.

Also published is information on the National Financial Board meeting and new approaches to credit risk assessment introduced in the Russian regulatory framework.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 June 2019.

The issue publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1571, dated 05.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-475, dated 7 March 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1545, dated 02.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-521, dated 14 March 2019;

No. OD-1546, dated 02.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1547, dated 02.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1089, dated 14 May 2019;

No. OD-1548, dated 02.07.2019, on the revocation of insurance licences from Limited Liability Company Strakhovye Investitsii.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 681-P, dated 30 March 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Supervise the Activities of the Association of Insurers, Including the Creation of Compensation Fund and Compensation Payments, and on the Forms and Timeframes for the Association of Insurers to Submit to the Bank of Russia Data Specified in Clause 2 of Part 4 of Article 9 of Federal Law No. 260-FZ, Dated 25 July 2011, ‘On State Support for Agricultural Insurance and Amending the Federal Law ‘On Agricultural Sector Development’ (becomes effective 10 days after the official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5091-U, dated 10 March 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 483-P, Dated 6 August 2015, ‘On the Procedure for Assessing IRB Credit Risk’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication except for the provisions for which other effective periods are established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 04.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-04-45/52, dated 26 June 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Letters’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-014-12/54, dated 28 June 2019, ‘On the Extension of Sanctions of the UN Security Council Against South Sudan’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-28/55, dated 2 July 2019, ‘On the Document Containing Net Asset Value Calculation Submitted for the State Registration of Issues (Additional Issues) of Securities or Reports on the Results of Issues (Additional Issues) of Securities’.

09 July 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI