Chief accountant of a hospital in Chuvashia will face trial on charges of embezzling budget funds

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

According to the investigation, in the period from 2013 to 2018, the defendant sent to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic requests for allocation of funds, including into them not only the cost of maintaining the hospital and staff, but also additional amounts, which she disposed of at her discretion. At the same time, trying to hide her illegal actions, the chief accountant kept a second set of documentation, which was stored only in her personal computer.

At the initial stage, the offender appropriated insignificant sums of money, then the stolen funds began amounting to hundreds of thousands of rubles. Investigators of the Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chuvashia found that within five years the woman had stolen more than 11 million rubles allocated for the needs of the medical institution. For the time of the investigation, a preventive measure in the form of house arrest was chosen for the defendant, she voluntarily reimbursed a part of the damage caused – about 300,000 rubles; the woman’s real estate worth 1 million rubles was arrested.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case charging the 35-year-old local resident with the crime stipulated by parts 3 and 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft of money by misappropriation or embezzlement with use of official position in large and especially large amounts” and Article 174 footnote 1 “Legalization of proceeds from crime”, have been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

