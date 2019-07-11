In the Altai Territory, the police found a suspected poacher

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Topchikhinsky” established the suspect of illegal shooting of an elk committed last Spring.

At the end of March 2019, the police was informed by a huntsman that a carved moose carcass had been found ten kilometers away from the village of Listvyanka, on the territory of the Bolsherechensky natural reserve. Then an investigative-operative group visited the scene – the police conducted an inspection, during which they extracted a bullet from the remains of the animal. The criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code “Illegal hunting causing especially large damage”. In the course of operational investigative activities in the framework of the criminal investigation, a suspect in this crime was identified. A resident of the city of Biysk, born in 1989, the owner of a hunting rifle turned to be involved in the illegal hunting. Registered rifle and ammunition to it were seized and sent for examination. The forensic expert who conducted the ballistic examination confirmed that the bullet found at the scene of the crime was fired precisely from the gun belonging to the 30-year-old resident of Biysk.

At first, the young man insisted that he was not involved in the events in the Bolsherechensky reserve, but later confessed and had already reimbursed the Ministry of Nature in the amount of 400 thousand rubles for the damage caused by the illegal hunting of the male elk.

In the near future the investigation will be completed and the criminal case will be sent to court.

MIL OSI