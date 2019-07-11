Investigative unit of MIA of Russia GA for Moscow Region initiated criminal case against managers of residential property development company

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration ‘Lyuberetskoe’ initiated a criminal case of fraud committed by way of deception or abuse of the trust of participants in the shared construction of a residential complex in the Moscow Region.

Earlier, the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region received a statement from the head of the regional General Directorate of State Construction Supervision about possible illegal actions by the management of the developer of a residential quarter in the village of Zhilino-1, Lyuberetsky District.

It was established that a part of the funds of participants in the shared construction was misused. 30 million rubles were spent on the purchase of securities, and expenses in the amount of more than 513 million rubles were not documented. This led to a delay in fulfilling the obligations under agreements of participation in the shared construction from 2 to 13 months for part of the houses in the residential quarter.

In the framework of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, 83 shared construction participants were recognized as victims, searches were conducted in the office and at the place of residence of one of the defendants.

On suspicion of committing the crime provided for by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, police officers detained the deputy general director of the development company. He is charged with committing the incriminated act. The CEO of the company is included into the federal wanted list.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI