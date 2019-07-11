MIA of Republic of Bashkortostan officers detained spouse of commercial bank former cashier suspected of complicity in theft

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Earlier, the Russian MIA reported on the detention of a commercial bank cashier, a resident of the city of Salavat, on suspicion of a major embezzlement.

In the course of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the involvement of her husband in stealing money on a large scale was established. As a result of operational search activities, the man was detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan and the regional FSB Department,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man repeatedly came to the bank where his wife worked, and received from her stolen money, including foreign currency. Subsequently, he deposited funds to his personal account and spent it betting on sports competitions.

The Inquiry unit of the General Administration for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Bashkortostan prosecuted the fact of the crime stipulated by Part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

“Currently, the suspect is detained in line with Art. 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, investigative actions with him are taking place. The preliminary investigation is ongoing,” added Irina Volk.

MIL OSI