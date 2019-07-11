Officer of MIA of Russia GA for Irkutsk Region took first place in international tournament in women’s wrestling in Spain

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

An officer of MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, Captain of the Internal Service, Ekaterina Bukina, took the first place in the traditional international women’s wrestling tournament “Grand Prix of Spain”, which was held in Madrid.

Ekaterina competed in the weight category of up to 76 kilograms. In the struggle for gold, she won a landslide victory, and took the top of the podium leaving behind representatives of Brazil and Great Britain.

Ekaterina Bukina is a bronze medalist at the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, winner of the Russian freestyle wrestling championships, world championships, Europe championships and the European Games. She is the Honored Master of Sports of Russia. As an employee of the professional training unit of the Personnel Division of the MIA of Russia GA, she takes an active part in conducting physical training for police officers.

