Police stopped fraud with inheritance of deceased woman

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“A criminal case has been initiated in the Kaluga Region against a native of one of the CIS countries suspected of committing fraud with the inheritance of a deceased pensioner.

In February 2019, the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Dzerzhinsky District of the Kaluga Region received a message about fraud from bank employees. As the applicants explained, a native of one of the CIS countries, registered in the Krasnodar Territory, applied to the office of their credit institution. The citizen presented a certificate of the right to inheritance, issued and certified by a notary.

According to the document, he was the heir to his deceased mother’s property, which consisted of three cash deposits placed on bank accounts.

In addition, the client supplemented the certificate of the right to inheritance with the mother’s death certificate issued in the city of Moscow.

Employees of the financial institution executed the transactions of closing the testator’s deposits and transferred the funds in the amount of over 3 million rubles to the heir’s account. Then the man cashed the specified amount.

However, later bank employees identified suspicious transactions on deposits of deceased clients.

During the verification activities, it was established that the documents presented to the bank by the client – certificate of the right to inheritance and death certificate – had not been issued, the pensioner had not died in Moscow, as stated by the man, but in Kondrovo.

Moreover, according to a neighbor the deceased woman had no children and was never married. And it was the neighbor who received the death certificate of her friend.

After that, the bank reimbursed the money in full and credited it to the accounts of the testator.

A criminal case has been initiated on grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect in fraud was detained by criminal investigation officers in the city of Moscow. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him. Currently, the suspect is being checked for involvement in similar unlawful acts. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

