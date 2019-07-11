Press statements following Russian-Bolivian talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, ladies and gentlemen,

We are happy to welcome the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, our partner and friend Evo Morales, who is in Russia on an official visit.

We held talks that were constructive and meaningful, beginning in a restricted format and then joined by the heads of agencies and business leaders to discuss Russian-Bolivian ties in all their aspects, as well as to review current international and regional problems.

Let me emphasise that Bolivia is Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America. Relations between our countries are based on the principles of respect and consideration for each other’s interests. The history of our relations dates back many years. Last year we marked the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Mr Morales and I have just signed a Joint Statement confirming the genuinely strategic nature of Russian-Bolivian cooperation and expressing a firm commitment to further strengthening it in all areas.

During the talks we focused on economic cooperation, agreeing with Mr Morales to take concrete steps to expand mutual trade and investment. Instructions to this effect were issued to the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Energy is an important sector in bilateral cooperation. Gazprom is proactive in the Bolivian market having invested some $500 million in Bolivia’s oil and gas industry and in developing deposits in the country.

There are good prospects for cooperation on nuclear energy. Rosatom is about to complete a Nuclear Research and Technology Centre in Bolivia. This is a unique project. The nuclear reactor will be built at an altitude of about 4,000 metres above sea level, something that has never been done before anywhere else.

This centre will carry out research on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and the solutions that will be developed there will be relevant for various industrial sectors, geology, healthcare and agriculture.

Let me note by the way that agriculture is an attractive and promising area of cooperation that we view as a priority. We agreed to continue working together in this sphere.

I hope that Bolivia’s agricultural produce, including livestock produce, beef, will soon find their way to the Russian market.

