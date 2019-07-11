Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Beginning of Russian-Bolivian talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends, allow me to warmly welcome you to the Kremlin.

It is a pleasure to see you. It has been a long time since you visited us.

Our countries share more than 120 years of bilateral diplomatic relations that have been developing quite successfully in recent years.

It is true that trade remains modest, but there is positive momentum. In fact, trade increased 2.5 times in the first quarter of 2019. Most importantly, there are good prospects for further development.

Russia’s major companies invest heavily in Bolivia. Gazprom invested $500 million in the development of the oil and gas sector, and Rosatom is building a nuclear research centre in your country. Our technology, including automobiles, is in demand in Bolivia.

We are happy to see you here. I strongly believe that your visit will facilitate further progress in our bilateral relations.

President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Evo Morales Morales EvoPresident of Bolivia (retranslated): Thank you very much for finding time for this meeting and organising these bilateral talks.

We are proud of the relations between our countries and governments. They are a constant source of inspiration for us, since we take a similar multipolar approach.

Our countries work together in multiple energy-related sectors, exchange knowledge, and cooperate in other spheres.

As you have said, cooperation in the nuclear sector is very important. Many Bolivian students study at Russian universities, meaning that this cooperation is set to further expand.

We have similar approaches to ensuring state sovereignty and independence on the international stage and in foreign relations.

It is true that cooperation and mutual investment have been rising. We do hope that this momentum will be retained in the hydrocarbon sector.

In addition, we would like to step up cooperation in lithium extraction. We believe that nuclear energy is the future; therefore, we are determined to expand cooperation with Russian companies.

