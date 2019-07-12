Broad money supply as of July 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/04/2019
01/05/2019
01/06/2019
01/07/2019
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
2,986.7
3,017.5
3,101.9
3,243.1
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
4,926.3
4,812.9
5,013.4
5,534.0
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
2,579.2
2,556.7
2,662.5
3,077.8
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
2,347.2
2,256.2
2,350.9
2,456.2
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
7,913.0
7,830.4
8,115.3
8,777.1
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
7,828.8
7,544.1
7,714.7
8,004.3
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
4,222.9
4,283.1
4,345.6
4,448.3
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
3,605.9
3,261.0
3,369.1
3,556.1
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
15,741.9
15,374.5
15,830.0
16,781.5
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
1,291.2
1,155.5
1,242.3
1,299.7
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
17,033.1
16,530.0
17,072.3
18,081.2
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
24,567.8
23,714.3
24,158.6
23,848.3
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
7,167.3
6,402.4
6,479.0
6,365.9
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,381.3
2,425.5
2,418.5
2,462.3
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
4,786.0
3,976.9
4,060.4
3,903.5
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,400.5
17,311.8
17,679.7
17,482.4
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
13,101.6
12,964.4
12,903.7
12,765.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,298.9
4,347.5
4,775.9
4,717.2
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
2,050.6
2,057.1
2,018.4
1,719.8
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
209.8
163.7
138.6
124.2
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
43,861.2
42,465.1
43,388.0
43,773.4
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
11,540.7
11,244.8
11,529.9
11,671.5
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,273.1
7,297.6
7,312.7
7,452.4
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,267.6
3,947.3
4,217.2
4,219.0
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,366.8
3,035.9
3,092.1
3,115.5
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,118.6
1,150.1
1,154.3
1,205.1
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
2,248.2
1,885.8
1,937.9
1,910.4
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,173.8
8,208.9
8,437.8
8,556.0
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,154.5
6,147.4
6,158.4
6,247.4
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
2,019.4
2,061.5
2,279.4
2,308.6
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
963.3
975.4
963.3
841.7
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
98.5
77.6
66.2
60.8
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.