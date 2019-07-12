Broad money supply as of July 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/04/2019

01/05/2019

01/06/2019

01/07/2019

1. Cash in circulation – М0

2,991.6

2,986.7

3,017.5

3,101.9

3,243.1

2. Transferable deposits

5,624.2

4,926.3

4,812.9

5,013.4

5,534.0

2.1. Natural persons

2,757.1

2,579.2

2,556.7

2,662.5

3,077.8

2.2. Legal entities^

2,867.1

2,347.2

2,256.2

2,350.9

2,456.2

Monetary aggregate – M1

8,615.7

7,913.0

7,830.4

8,115.3

8,777.1

3. Other deposits

7,378.5

7,828.8

7,544.1

7,714.7

8,004.3

3.1. Natural persons

4,010.8

4,222.9

4,283.1

4,345.6

4,448.3

3.2. Legal entities^

3,367.7

3,605.9

3,261.0

3,369.1

3,556.1

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

15,994.2

15,741.9

15,374.5

15,830.0

16,781.5

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

904.7

1,291.2

1,155.5

1,242.3

1,299.7

Ruble money supply – M2*

16,899.0

17,033.1

16,530.0

17,072.3

18,081.2

5. Deposits in foreign currency

23,998.1

24,567.8

23,714.3

24,158.6

23,848.3

5.1. Transferable deposits

6,181.5

7,167.3

6,402.4

6,479.0

6,365.9

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,235.9

2,381.3

2,425.5

2,418.5

2,462.3

5.1.2. Legal entities^

3,945.6

4,786.0

3,976.9

4,060.4

3,903.5

5.2. Other deposits

17,816.6

17,400.5

17,311.8

17,679.7

17,482.4

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,170.2

13,101.6

12,964.4

12,903.7

12,765.2

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,646.4

4,298.9

4,347.5

4,775.9

4,717.2

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

2,080.3

2,050.6

2,057.1

2,018.4

1,719.8

7. Precious metals deposits

255.6

209.8

163.7

138.6

124.2

Broad money – M3

43,232.9

43,861.2

42,465.1

43,388.0

43,773.4

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,111.3

11,540.7

11,244.8

11,529.9

11,671.5

Natural persons

7,133.1

7,273.1

7,297.6

7,312.7

7,452.4

Legal entities^

3,978.2

4,267.6

3,947.3

4,217.2

4,219.0

1. Transferable deposits

2,862.1

3,366.8

3,035.9

3,092.1

3,115.5

1.1. Natural persons

1,035.2

1,118.6

1,150.1

1,154.3

1,205.1

1.2. Legal entities^

1,826.8

2,248.2

1,885.8

1,937.9

1,910.4

2. Other deposits

8,249.2

8,173.8

8,208.9

8,437.8

8,556.0

2.1. Natural persons

6,097.9

6,154.5

6,147.4

6,158.4

6,247.4

2.2. Legal entities^

2,151.3

2,019.4

2,061.5

2,279.4

2,308.6

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

963.2

963.3

975.4

963.3

841.7

Precious metals deposits, USD m

118.3

98.5

77.6

66.2

60.8

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

