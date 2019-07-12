Common equity adequacy ratio of PJSC CB Vostochny declined (12.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

Common equity adequacy ratio of PJSC CB Vostochny declined

Pursuant to the requirements of Clause 2.3.4 of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 646-P, dated 4 July 2018, ‘On the Methodology for Measuring Equity Capital of Credit Institutions (Basel III)’, the Bank of Russia informs that according to the financial statements of the credit institution PJSC CB Vostochny (Registration No. 1460), its common equity adequacy ratio (N1.1) was below the level specified in Clause 2.3.4 of the Regulation on an aggregate basis for six and more business days within 30 consecutive business days during the period from 31 May 2019 to 5 June 2019.

12 July 2019

