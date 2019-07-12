Husband of woman accused of stealing 20 million rubles from a bank was charged and a preventive measure in the form of house arrest was selected for him

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, the Ordzhonikidzevsky District Court of the city of Ufa, selected a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 2 months for the defendant in the criminal case of a large scale theft from a financial institution. Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan charged him with committing a crime as provided for by part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As previously reported, yesterday he was detained at the airport of Ufa by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration and the GA for Investigation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan. Investigative actions with him were carried out, including those at the crime scene in the city of Salavat, as well as in a number of other districts, where he together with his wife and children were hiding from police officers.

The wife of the detainee is currently charged with committing a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – theft of about 20 million rubles from a bank in the city of Salavat. Today, the Supreme Court of the Republic of Bashkortostan left unsatisfied the lawyer’s complain of a change in the measure of restraint for the defendant. She is currently in custody,” said a spokesperson for the Russian MIA.

