In the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, police revealed theft of gold nuggets

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Sub-division for the Motyginsky District initiated a criminal case against a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing gold nuggets.

During the operational-search activities, the police found that the man, being an official with access to the gold collection office at one of the gold mining organizations in the Motyginsky District, for two weeks quietly carried away gold nuggets. The police found that the offender hid them in the living premises, where he temporarily lived. In total, the suspect stole more than 200 grams of gold worth about 700 thousand rubles. At present, the nuggets have been seized from him by officers of internal affairs bodies.

A criminal case under Part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been initiated on the fact. The sanction of this article involves a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 6 years. The investigation is underway.

