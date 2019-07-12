Main performance indices and participants of the Belarus interbank settlement system, January – June 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indices

January – June, 2018

January – June, 2019

Deviation

(clm.3–clm.2)

(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %

1

2

3

4

5

1. Effected payment instructions









1.1. By number, thou units

37,533.9

39,328.3

1,794.4

4.8

1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

276,505.0

326,101.9

49,597.0

17.9

2. Average daily turnover









2.1. By number, thou units

300.3

319.7

19.5

6.5

2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

2,212.0

2,651.2

439.2

19.9

3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN

7.4

8.3

0.9

12.6

4. Canceled payment instructions









4.1. By number, units

0

0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN

0.0

0.0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%

99.96

100.00

X

X

Indices

January – December, 2017

January – December, 2018

Deviation

(clm.3–clm.2)

(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %

1

2

3

4

5

1. Effected payment instructions









1.1. By number, thou units

73,006.2

77,971.3

4,965.1

6.8

1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

565,768.6

578,751.2

12,982.6

2.3

2. Average daily turnover









2.1. By number, thou units

288.6

308.2

19.6

6.8

2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

2,236.2

2,287.6

51.3

2.3

3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN

7.7

7.4

-0.3

-4.2

4. Canceled payment instructions









4.1. By number, units

0

0

0.00

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN

0.0

0.0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%

99.99

99.98

X

X

* This indicator shows the ASIS’s (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) readiness to carry out interbank settlements, including the acceptance, processing, and transfer of electronic payment documents during the time stipulated by the timetable for the BISS acceptance and processing of electronic payment documents and electronic messages from the participants of the BISS.

