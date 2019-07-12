MIA of Russia officers detained last member of organized group charged with murder of traffic policeman in 2003

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a man who had been on the international wanted list for more than 15 years.

In January 2003, the detainee, together with four accomplices, acting as part of an organized group, planned to carry out an assault on cash collectors transporting money from the Roshchino Airport and organized an ambush on the Tyumen-Irbit highway using stolen vehicles. However, their cars attracted the attention of a traffic police crew. Fearing detention, group members opened automatic gun fire on Traffic Police inspectors and fatally wounded one of them. At the cost of his life the Traffic Police officer prevented the attack on the carriers of money, and, possibly, their death.

On this fact, in January 2003, the prosecutor’s office of the Tyumen Region opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 105, part 4 of Article 158, part 3 of Article 161, part 3 of Article 162 and part 3 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the subsequent period, four participants in the crime were detained by law enforcement officers and subsequently convicted. The last of the suspects, put on the international wanted list, managed to hide from the investigation for more than 15 years.

Criminal investigation officers established that the wanted person, using the passport of his brother, changed his personal data and was hiding in the village of Gorshkovo, Dmitrovsky District, Moscow Region, where he was engaged in the manufacture of upholstered furniture.

As a result of operational and search activities the man was detained. During the fingerprinting his identity was established.

In addition, it should be noted that the organized group consisted in total of 13 people, on whose score there was not only the murder of a traffic police officer, but also several dozen grave and especially grave crimes. 11 of them were convicted, including the organizer. Currently, the one before last participant is detained, the other one is on the federal wanted list,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

