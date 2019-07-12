MIA of Russia officers seized several consignments of unmarked alcoholic beverages from illicit trafficking

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“In Yakutia, police officers, in cooperation with the regional FSB Department, suppressed the activity of an individual entrepreneur suspected of illegal sale of counterfeit alcohol in his grocery store.

Investigators of the MIA Inter-Municipal Division ‘Verkhoyansky’ initiated a criminal case on features of an offense stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During the searches, ready for sale 23,000 bottles of vodka of well-known brands to a total amount of over 5 million rubles were discovered. Forensic research has established that federal excise stamps on the seized goods are fake.

In addition, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tyumen, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a married couple on suspicion of production of unmarked alcohol.

According to available information, the offenders took orders for the purchase of strong alcohol, which was poured into glass containers at home. Criminal investigation was initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspects are under a subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior.

When conducting searches in their places of residence, over 3 thousand liters of alcohol-containing liquid worth about 1.5 million rubles were seized. The seized products were transferred for storage to the warehouse of the motor transport service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region.

Currently, measures aimed at the decriminalization of the alcohol industry are continued,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

