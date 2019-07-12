Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of Switzerland

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On July 12, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Belarus, Claude Altermatt, on the occasion of presentation of the copies of his Credentials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral political dialogue, state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Belarus and Switzerland in economic, humanitarian and cultural fields.

The Minister welcomed the decision of the Swiss side to raise the level of diplomatic representation of Switzerland in our country to the Embassy and expressed hope for its’ fruitful activity aimed at strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation.

