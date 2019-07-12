More than hundred cultivated hemp bushes were found by police in Partizansky District of Primorsky Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The 2nd stage of the interdepartmental preventive operation “Popper” continues in the Primorsky Territory. In the Partizansky District, to implement the plans of the operation, a group for identification of crimes in drug trafficking was set up. It includes members of the drug control unit, the patrol and inspection service and police precinct officers.

In the course of planned actions to identify cultivated plantings of narcotic plants, special attention is paid to remote settlements located in hard to reach taiga regions. Thus, during raids in the village of Mikhailovka, Kirillovka and Vasilyevka of the Partizansky District, 110 bushes of cultivated Manchurian hemp were found by policemen. The bushes of the forbidden plant were hidden among other plants of the garden and had signs of thorough care.

A criminal case under Article 231 of the Criminal Code “Illegal cultivation on a large scale of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors”.

MIL OSI