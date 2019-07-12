Russian MIA publishes video of detention of suspect in human trafficking

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation detained a resident of the Chelyabinsk Region suspected of human trafficking.

It has been established that the man, through closed groups in various social networks on the Internet, found wealthy clients in the Russian Federation and abroad to sell to them young women, including minors, for further sexual exploitation.

As a result of operational-search activities in the premises of one of the restaurants in Moscow at the attempted sale of a 16-year-old girl for 500,000 rubles, the suspect was detained by the police.

On this fact, the Investigation unit for the Eastern Administrative District of the Investigative Committee of Russia Department for Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by clause ‘b’ of part 2 of Article 127.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The victim is placed in a medical institution before being transferred to her parents. Measures are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of the committed crime,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI