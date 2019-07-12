“Stylish” thieves. Three men and three women carried out in several visits more than a hundred items of top brand clothing from a chain store

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of persons specializing in the theft of branded items from trade outlets.

It was established that a security guard of large chain stores of branded clothing located in various districts of the capital, informed the accomplices about the conditions, place and time of the planned crime. Then the offenders arrived to the shopping center indicated by him, where, using special equipment for blocking the anti-theft systems, they carried outside the goods in pre-purchased branded packages. With the help of various devices, they removed protective sensors and labels from the stolen items, and then sold them through social networks.

On this fact, the investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, police officers, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained six citizens, aged from 22 to 39, suspected of committing a series of thefts.

With regard to three suspects placement to custody has been chosen by court as the preventive measure and the rest are on subscription of their own recognizance and proper behavior.

During searches of their places of residence, more than 100 items of branded clothing and 22 fake stamps of various organizations were seized.

There are reasons to believe that the detainees may be involved in the commission of about 20 similar crimes in the territory of the city of Moscow.

Currently, investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing the actual circumstances of their unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

