Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus E.Shestakov participates in the opening ceremony of new flight Minsk-Munich-Minsk

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15-07-2019

On July 15, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, participated in the opening ceremony of the flight Minsk-Munich-Minsk of the Belarusian Airlines “Belavia”.

In his welcome speech, E.Shestakov pointed out the relevance of expanding geography of “Belavia” flights to Germany with regard to high intensity of bilateral contacts and cooperation in various fields. Deputy Minister stated also a significant groundwork done by the Foreign Ministries and aviation authorities, as well as foreign missions of both countries.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus expressed hope that the opening of a new flight, in addition to 3 existing ones, to one of the largest cities of Germany will contribute to increase in business contacts, tourism and other spheres of cooperation between the two countries.

