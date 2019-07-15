Meeting with Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sergei Katyrin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Sergei Katyrin Katyrin SergeiPresident of The Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke of several programmes carried out by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support small businesses, as well as a programme to promote family businesses.

In 2018, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with the Corporation for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Economic Development Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Labour Ministry, held the forum Successful Family – Successful Russia, bringing together about one thousand entrepreneurs from across the country. The forum resulted in proposals to improve regulations on family entrepreneurship.

In addition, the CCI President proposed using the existing network of 180 regional and local chambers of commerce and industry to support exports and small businesses, as well as undertake many other initiatives, which also requires updating the relevant laws and regulations.

Mr Katyrin noted that the CCI already performs a number of state functions as per the instructions from the Government, adding that the CCI network is ready to step up its efforts to assist the state in its initiatives.

The President promised to support efforts to address these matters.

Mr Katyrin went on to remind the President that the 90th birth anniversary of Yevgeny Primakov (1929–2015), a prominent Russian public and political figure, who headed the CCI between 2001 and 2011, is being marked in 2019. Specifically, the annual Primakov Readings were held in June, with the participation of experts from 30 countries.

On October 29, the International Trade Centre in Moscow will host a commemorative event, and the Foreign Ministry, which Yevgeny Primakov headed between 1996 and 1998, will unveil a monument to him. Mr Katyrin emphasised the need to ensure extensive media coverage of these commemorative events in state media outlets.

