On July 17, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus will visit the Transfiguration of the Saviour stauropegic monastery on Valaam.

On July 18, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks and attend the Sixth Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions.

